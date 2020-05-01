Jagan asks officials to putin place foolproof exit plan

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday sought a post-lockdown action plan to deal with possible large-scale influx of people from abroad and other States. This would include setting up a pool testing facility and quarantine centres.

At a review meeting on COVID-19 at his camp office, Mr. Jagan said facilities at quarantine centres should be upgraded. Quality food should be served in them, he added.

“I want a detailed plan of action on how to handle the influx of people after the lockdown. How are we going to identify those who need to be quarantined? How are we going to test them and since most of them could be asymptomatic, how are we going to identify positive cases?’’ the CM asked.

The officials said all foreign returnees would have a non-COVID certificate and they would be home quarantined. Those who returned from Gujarat had already been tested and would be sent home if their samples turned out to be negative.

Meanwhile, the number of tests in the State crossed the million-mark with the number reaching 1.09 lakh. On Thursday, 7,902 tests were conducted.

The State now leads the country in testing with 1,919 tests conducted per million and soon, it could touch 2,000 tests per million.

Mr. Jagan said of the 235 clusters in the State, 79 are very active, 68 active, 53 dormant, and in 35 clusters, no cases had been recorded for the last 28 days.

High-risk category

The officials told the Chief Minister that of the 32, 792 persons identified during the family survey, 17,585 were tested, and 4,000 people had been found to be in the high-risk category. The Chief Minister said such persons should be provided immediate medical support.

Mr. Jagan also wanted better coordination among telemedicine, village clinics and primary health centres. Those who get prescription from telemedicine should get medicines from village clinics.

Minister for Agriculture K. Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang and Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy were present.