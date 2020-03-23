Jagan asks officials to get cracking

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked health and police officials to implement the lockdown strictly in the State.

At a review meeting on COVID-19 on Monday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that people should be allowed only to purchase essentials. Also, only one person should be allowed to move out of their houses up to a distance of 3 km from their houses.

People should remain indoors as a precautionary measure. “Despite the need to stay indoors for controlling the spread of the virus, a few are not following the instructions and taking the risk. Strict action will be taken against those who defy the rule,” he said.

More beds in hospitals

Almost 1,300 beds have been made available for treating the cases in isolation at VIMS Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati and Anantapur. Also, the district hospitals are going to be equipped with 100-150 beds for treating the cases. In all these hospitals, ventilator facilities are equipped and 200 more ventilators would be arranged in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU).

In addition to these, 450 ventilators in private hospitals across the State are going to be utilised, he said.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials not to permit any transport from other States except those carrying the essential commodities. He further stressed the need for people remaining isolated in their houses as over 80% of the cases get cured through home quarantine and only 13.8% get admitted in hospitals.

Special Chief Secretary of Health Department K. Jawahar Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister P.V. Ramesh, APMSIDC Chairman Chandrasekhar Reddy, and DGP Goutam Sawang were among those present.