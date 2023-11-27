Expedite work on Ambedkar Smriti Vanam, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister tells officials

November 27, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to expedite work on the Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada to ensure that the 125-feet tall bronze statue would be inaugurated as per schedule.

Taking stock of the progress of works at a review meeting at his camp office in Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister said that the project is of historical importance and reflects social justice, constitutional supremacy and democratic values.

“The project will play a key role in consolidating unity, brotherhood and social harmony among people,” he said, adding that no work should be left unattended when the prestigious statue of Ambedkar would be inaugurated at the Smriti Vanam.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy told the officials to make the Smriti Vanam premises verdant while providing all basic facilities and getting the convention centre ready for functioning. There should be constant monitoring on the progress of the project to ensure its completion as per the schedule and the project management should be fool-proof, he said.

Officials told him that the project works would be completed by January 15 and the statue would be ready for inauguration on January 24, two days before Republic Day. They also informed him that the statue of Ambedkar would be installed on an 81-foot-tall pedestal, taking the total height of the structure to 206 feet. The entire project would reflect the concept of social justice. Beautification works are being undertaken along the flood protection wall constructed in the Krishnalanka area. Works belonging to the park and walking track are in full swing, they said.

Deputy Chief Minister (Endowments) K. Satyanarayana, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh, Social Welfare Minister M. Nagarjuna, Special Chief Secretary (MA & UD) Y. Sri Lakshmi, APIIC MD Praveen Kumar, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinakar Pundkar and other officials were present.