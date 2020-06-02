Jagan asks officials to clear pending housing bills

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohaan Reddy has asked the officials to clear all the housing bills pending since the previous government’s tenure amounting to ₹1,323 crore and benefiting 3,38,144 people.

At a review meeting on Tuesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the previous government had promised the poor that the amount spent on construction of their houses would be reimbursed. The beneficiaries had spent ₹1,323 crore hoping that it would be reimbursed. “These dues should be cleared. The housing scheme should be taken up on a large scale to benefit the poorer sections,” the Chief Minister said.

The house site patta distribution programme would go ahead as per schedule on July 8 coinciding with the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, he said.

In the first phase, over 15 lakh houses would be taken up for construction in Visakhapatnam, Kurnool and Nellore districts, he said, adding, “The registration papers, in the name of the woman of the household, should be ready by that date.”

‘No compromise on quality’

The Chief Minister asked the officials to increase the number of houses and maintain quality in construction.

He also enquired about the design of houses, and reiterated that standards should be maintained at any cost. The houses would have a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom, a toilet and a veranda. He insisted that the poor should not have any financial burden for getting the house.

“Our mega housing programme should be transparent and of high quality and standards. Other infrastructure should also be taken into account in the colonies that would emerge with the building of houses,” he said.

Minister for Housing Ch. Sri Ranganadha Raju, Principal Secretary Ajay Jain and other officials were present.