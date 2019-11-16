Jagan asks MPs to fight for State’s due in Parliament

The YSR Congress Parliamentary Party has resolved to accord top priority to the State’s demand for the Special Category Status (SCS) and funds to be released by the Central government for the Polavaram project during the deliberations in the winter session of Parliament scheduled to begin on November 18.

Addressing media persons along with Margani Bharat and K. Satyavathi later, Rajampet MP P.V. Midhun Reddy said party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed the MPs to utilise every opportunity to mount pressure on the Central government to fulfil its commitments under the A.P. Reorganisation Act (APRA), 2014, with specific focus on SCS and the Polavaram project and bridging the Revenue Deficit (RD).

He said the Comptroller and Auditor General of India had certified the quantum of funds to be released towards the RD which was a major impediment for the development of the successor State of A.P.

The MPs would duly concentrate on the need for immediate release of funds by the Centre, which has to do justice to A.P. in every aspect of the APRA.

Dues from Centre

Mr. Mithun Reddy said the Polavaram project was of utmost significance and once the construction of the coffer dam was completed, land acquisition would require about ₹10,000 crore. A sum of approximately ₹3,225 crore spent by the State was to be reimbursed.

Besides, funds were pending for the development of backward districts.

The YSRCP MPs had fought for the rights of the State in Parliament during the previous National Democratic Alliance regime and would make a concerted effort now to get the Centre to discharge its obligations, by leveraging on the party’s strength in the Lok Sabha.

The CM gave a detailed account of the support which Centre was supposed to extend and advised on the manner in which the MPs should conduct themselves in Parliament while making a forceful plea for institutional and financial aid that was due to the State, the MPs said.