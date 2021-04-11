Jagan asks Modi for 25 lakh vaccine doses for State

VIJAYAWADA

11 April 2021

Plan to vaccinate 6 lakh people a day in Tika Utsav, says CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide 25 lakh doses of COVID vaccine to the State for administration during the Tika Utsav that begins on April 11.

In a letter dated April 9 to Mr. Modi, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “Your kind call for ‘Tika Utsav’ from 11th April to 14th April is a much-needed step to give the required push to different sections of the society to come forward for vaccination. We have planned to take this opportunity and participate on a large scale. The Utsav shall be taken up in one village and one ward under the jurisdiction of every Primary Health Centre (PHC).

“My state has a system of volunteers where a dedicated volunteer takes care of the needs of 50 families. Volunteers would be roped in to mobilise eligible persons. We shall cover 1,145 villages and 259 wards every day. In four days, 4,580 villages and 1,036 urban wards shall be covered to ensure all persons above 45 are vaccinated,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said in the letter.

“We have drawn out an action plan to cover six lakh people including four lakh in rural and two lakh in urban areas per day totalling to 24 lakh people in four days of the Tika Utsav. Currently, my state has only two lakh doses and another two lakh doses are expected to be received today. There is an urgent need for another 25 lakh doses which if made available before April 11, the Tika Utsav can be grandly celebrated under your able leadership,” Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote.