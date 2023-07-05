Jagan asks Centre to resolve bifurcation issues at the earliest

July 05, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the pending issues with them.

Mr. Jagan asked the Centre to give its approval for the construction cost of Polavaram project, which is estimated at ₹55,548.87 crore.

In order to speed up the first phase works of the Polavaram project, ₹17,144 crores was required. The matter was under consideration by the Union Jal Shakti Ministry. The Ministry of Finance had given its nod for sanction of funds for the first phase works. The amount was ₹12,911.15 crore. However, another R&R package had to be implemented in another 36 villages. The first phase would be completed if the said amount was released, he said, adding, “The State government had already spent ₹1,310.15 crore on the Polavaram project. The amount may be reimbursed at the earliest.”

Urging the Prime Minister to focus on the State bifurcation issues, Mr. Jagan listed out the immediate requirements. Telangana had to clear ₹7,230.14 crore dues towards the electricity supplied from June 2014 to June 2017. It was promised that a steel plant would be constructed in Y.S.R. Kadapa district during the State bifurcation. The steel plant was very important for improving the living standards of the backward Rayalaseema region. Hence, the Ministry of Mines was requested to allocate three mines to the APMDC for the steel plant, which needs iron ore. Sanctioning the subsidy arrears of ₹1,702.90 crore had been pending from 2012-13 to 2017-18 to the AP Civil Supplies Department, he said.

Mr. Jagan said that rationality was lacking in the implementation of the National Food Security Act. As many as 56 lakh families in the State were not getting ration from the Centre. Resultantly, the State government had to bear the expenses. It was a burden of ₹5,527 crore on the state exchequer every year. There was about 1 lakh tonnes of rice lying unused with the Centre every month. Of this, 77,000 tonnes could be given to the State, he said.

Stating that 17 new medical colleges were being constructed in addition to the existing 11 medical colleges in the State, Mr. Jagan sought financial assistance for the same. The construction of new medical colleges would help in providing best medical services to the people, he said.