Jagan asks beneficiaries to elect YSRCP in Tirupati bypoll

In a letter, he lists the schemes initiated for their welfare

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has written letters to the families that benefited from various welfare schemes and are residing in the areas forming part of the Tirupati Lok Sabha constituency, appealing to them to vote for M. Gurumurthy, the YSRCP candidate in the byelection, in appreciation of the government’s performance in the last 22 months.

The letters contained a list of all the welfare schemes / initiatives the families have benefited from since the YSRCP came to power.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy dwelt on his party’s development plank by highlighting various schemes and the focus laid by his government on the welfare of women, farmers, progress in the medical and education sectors, social justice measures.

He also mentioned the development of towns and villages, an official release said.

The letters had nothing against any opposition party and were limited to showcasing the government’s development and welfare initiatives.

YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Asara, Jagananna Vasati Deevena, Jagananna Vidya Deevena, YSR Cheyutha, YSR Pension Kanuka, Jagananna Amma Vodi and Pedalandariki Illu were among the schemes the Chief Minister emphasised on.