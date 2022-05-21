Jagan arrives in Davos

Jagan to hold key deliberations with WEF founder, delegation to show case investment opportunities in AP

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived in Davos, Switzerland, to take part in the World Economic Forum, which is being held after two years.

During the three-day WEF Congress, Mr. Jagan would be leading the delegation which would show case investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Jagan is also expected to meet WEF founder Claus Schwap and would be signing an agreement as well.

The agreement would give an opportunity for the State to explore and access global markets in areas of access to new technology, quality human resources for industries, sustainable products, worldwide distribution systems for state-made products, data sharing and value addition to products.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed by Minister of State for Industries and IT Gudivada Amarnath and MP Peddireddy Mithun Reddy. On Sunday, the Chief Minister will hold key meetings and sign important agreements with delegates.

On Day one, Mr. Jagan will be meeting with Shyam Bishen, Head of the Department of Health - WEF Healthcare. Later in the afternoon, the Chief Minister will hold a meeting with BCG Global Chairman Hans Paul Burkner at the AP Lounge. The Chief Minister will also attend a welcome reception at the WEF Congress venue in the evening.