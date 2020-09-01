Andhra Pradesh

Jagan arrives at Idupulapaya for YSR’s death anniversary

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy arrived at the YSR Estates at Idupulapaya in Kadapa district on Tuesday by a helicopter from Kadapa airport.

Mr. Reddy will participate in the death anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at his ‘samadhi’ on Wednesday along with his family members by placing a wreath.

Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was in place at the reception in view of the COVID-19 situation.

The district administration had not only enforced stringent physical distancing but also got all the prospective visitors tested for the virus in advance.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached the Kadapa airport by a special flight from Gannavaram along with his wife Bharathi and Additional Secretary K. Dhananjaya Reddy, among others.

He was received at the airport by Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, BC Welfare Minister C. Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anburajan, and legislators P. Ravindranath Reddy (Kamalapuram) and K. Srinivasulu (Railway Kodur).

