Jagan appreciates Karate champion Karthik

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
September 22, 2022 19:28 IST

A. Karthik Reddy along with his parents and Sports Minister R.K. Roja calling on Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated international karate champion A. Karthik Reddy, who won a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games held recently. Mr. Jagan also announced a cash incentive of ₹10 lakh to the player.

Mr. Kartik, a native of Tirupati, along with his parents Chandrasekhar Reddy and Sirisha Reddy, Minister for Sports R.K. Roja, Sports Karate-Do Association of Andhra Pradesh president Milton Luther Sasthri and others met the Chief Minister at his camp office on Thursday.

According to a press release, Mr. Jagan appreciated Mr. Karthik who showed the gold medal he won. Mr. Jagan said the State government had been extending support to all sports and games and asked SAAP officials to give importance to karate. Karthik also won a medal in the US Open Championship held in Los Angeles, U.S. He told the Chief Minister that he was confident of winning a medal in the World Karate Championship to be held at Turkey in October.

