Jagan appoints regional coordinators, district party chiefs

Staff Reporter April 19, 2022 21:27 IST

They will form the core team for the elections in 2024

Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has finalised the names of regional coordinators and district unit chiefs, which form the core committee of the party for the 2024 general elections. Party senior leaders Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Finance Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Anil Kumar Yadav, Kodali Nani, P.V. Mithun Reddy and Y.V. Subba Reddy have been appointed as the regional coordinators. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy has been appointed as coordinator for the regional coordinators. Mr. Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy announced the regional coordinators and district party unit chiefs at a press conference. The district party unit presidents are: K.R.J. Bharat (Chittoor), Kapu Ramachandra Reddy (Anantapur), M. Sankara Narayana (Sri Sathya Sai), Gandikota Srikanth Reddy (Annamayya), Y. Bala Nagi Reddy (Kurnool), Katasani Rambhupal Reddy (Nandyal), K. Suresh Babu (YSR Kadapa), Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy (Tirupati), Vemireddy Prabhakara Reddy (Nellore), Burra Madhusudan Yadav (Prakasam), Mopidevi Venkata Ramana (Bapatla), Mekathoti Sucharita (Guntur), Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao (NTR), Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy (Palnadu), Perni Venkata Ramaiah (Krishna), Alla Kali Krishna Das (Eluru), Ch. Ranganatha Raju (West Godavari), Jakkampudi Raja (East Godavari), K. Kanna Babu (Kakinada), P.V Satish Kumar (Konaseema), M. Srinivasa Rao (Visakhapatnam), Karanam Dharmasri (Anakapalli), K. Bhagya Lakshmi (Alluri Seetharama Raju), P. Pushpa Vani (Parvathipuram Manyam), Chinna Srinu (Vizianagaram) and Dharmana Krishnadas (Srikakulam). “The regional coordinators and district party units are the main teams that would coordinate and direct the party leaders in the preparation for the elections. These appointments do not come with power , but with responsibility,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.



