Jagan: A.P. a role model for others in tackling crimes against women

‘Investigation of 93.6% cases completed in less than 60 days’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said on Thursday that Andhra Pradesh stood first in the country in completing investigation of 93.6% cases pertaining to sexual offences committed against women in less than 60 days, whereas it was a minuscule 14.5% during the TDP regime, while the national average was 40%.

This reflected the priority given by the YSRCP government to bringing the culprits to book expeditiously, thereby setting a role model for other States in tackling crimes against women.

Making a statement on women empowerment in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the average time taken to finish the probe in rape and murder cases under the TDP government was 318 days, which was brought down to 42 days.

Similarly, gang rape cases were currently being investigated in 42 days against 257 days previously.

Cases booked under the POCSO Act were being dealt with seriously in a reasonable time-frame and 2,17,647 sexual offenders had been geo-tagged in the last two-and-a-half years, the Chief Minister said.

Disha App

The Chief Minister said the Disha App was a grand success as about 90 lakh women had downloaded it in their mobile phones. It helped save 6,880 women in distress, he added.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said a host of welfare schemes such as YSR Pension Kanuka, YSR Aasara, Sunna Vaddi, and YSR Cheyutha launched by the government helped in improving the lot of women, and the results were evident from the decisive mandate won by the YSRCP in the just-concluded municipal elections.

‘Malicious propaganda’

He advised TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, who was not present in the House, to realise the futility of conspiring against the government as people continued to repose their confidence in it in spite of the malicious propaganda unleashed by the opposition parties.

He alleged that the government was dragged to courts at the behest of Mr. Naidu to derail its welfare agenda, but to no avail as people saw through his game plan.