Jagan announces the start of an ‘industrial revolution’ in the State

February 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KADAPA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed that the State is in for an industrial revolution and called the JSW steel plant project as the beginning.

He participated in the ‘bhoomi puja’ ceremony of the much-awaited Kadapa steel plant at Sunnapurallapalli village in Jammalamadugu constituency on Wednesday along with Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha, Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath, district in-charge Minister Adimulapu Suresh and JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal among others. The event was conducted on a low-key, in view of the election code.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said the completion of the project would script a success story for Kadapa, akin to Visakhapatnam and Ballari, which, he said, had undergone tremendous transformation after the establishment of steel plants. “The government improved infrastructure at an outlay of ₹700 crore here, in view of its far-flung location and away from the sea coast,” he recalled.

The plant would take shape in 24 to 30 months and would be developed with ₹8,800 crore in two phases, Mr. Jagan said, while forecasting the emergence of allied industrial units surrounding the plant to create an enviable industrial ecosystem for the Rayalaseema region. Recalling the establishment of Electronic Manufacturing Cluster in 550 acres at Kopparthi, he expected the establishment of industrial units with a collective investment of ₹10,000 crore to provide employment to one lakh people.

Mr. Jindal hailed Andhra Pradesh for registering an impressive GDP over the last three years and also appreciated the measures taken by the State towards poverty alleviation and improving the living standards of the people. Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath called it the realisation of a 15-year-old dream of the people of Kadapa district. Though Mr. Jagan laid the foundation stone in 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic made things go haywire, he explained.

Member of Parliament Y.S. Avinash Reddy called the project the brainchild of former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, which, however, started gathering dust after his demise in 2009. He thanked JSW group for coming forward to establish the plant with a handling capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum, and said it would change the landscape of Proddatur and Jammalamadugu constituencies.