Jagan announces laptop in lieu of DBT for students of IX to XII

Mothers of students to be wary of possible attack on schools

Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday announced laptops for students of IX to XII standards in lieu of direct benefit transfer under Amma Vodi from the new academic year.

Launching the second phase of the welfare scheme to confer an economic benefit to the tune of ₹13,023 crore on 44.48 lakh students, he said mothers of students studying in these classes could opt for laptops instead of DBT from the next academic year.

Showing a piece of laptop to the assembled gathering and giving its technical specification, he said his government had held several rounds of talks with leading computer manufacturers, who had agreed to supply laptops costing ₹25,000 to ₹27,000 each for just ₹18,500. “My government will go for reverse tendering to bring down the cost further. The facility will be extended to degree students also,” he said.

Mr. Jagan reiterated the charge on the occasion that the Opposition parties were behind the series of attacks on places of worship, unable to digest the host of welfare schemes initiated by his government, allegedly for political survival.

He objected the issuance of notification for holding of local body elections without any concern about people’s health during COVID-19 times to benefit a particular political party. He had a dig at Leader of the Opposition N. Chandrababu Naidu and his son TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh for restricting themselves to their homes fearing contracting COVID-19.

The desecration of places of worship had been timed a few days before or after the launch of welfare schemes by the government, he observed and cautioned the assembled mothers of students to be wary of a possible attack even on the temples of learning.

He said the World Health Organisation and UNICEF had found that 12% to 23% of girl students dropped out of schools in the absence of toilets. Hence mothers of students were asked to contribute ₹1,000 each for Toilets Maintenance Fund to create a sense of ownership of the scheme to ensure useable toilets in schools. The World Bank had found that ₹1 spent on toilet resulted in ₹34 economic benefit, he observed. Students could call toll free 1902 or register their complaints with Village Secretariats concerned, he added.

From February 1, the Anganwadi centres would be turned into YSR pre-primary school and ₹4,000 crore had been spent to give facelift to them. Another ₹1,870 crore would be earmarked to provide nutritious food to the tiny tots, he added.

Education Minister A. Suresh outlined the various schemes in the education sector including Jagananna Vidya Deevana, Jagannana Vasati Deevana, Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Jagannana Goru Mudda, Nadu-Nedu in schools for 1.87 crore students entailing an exenditure of ₹24,559.97 crore as against just ₹3,875.93 crore spent by the previous TDP Government during its term.

Ministers Balineni Srinviasa Reddy and Mekapati Goutham Reddy were among those present during the launch of Amma Vodi at the meeting presided over by Irrigation Minister P.Anil Kumar Yadav.