Jagan announces ₹100 crore for repairing Penna left and right banks

‘Every affected farmer will be provided subsidised seed and input subsidy’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday announced ₹100 crore for repairing the Penna left and right banks on a war-footing as they had suffered severe damage in the wake of a record inflow of 5.5 lakh cusecs into the Somasila reservoir.

Inspecting the damage caused to the left bank at Jonnawada, along with his Cabinet colleagues B. Srinivasa Reddy, P. Anil Kumar and M. Goutham Reddy, the Chief Minister asked the officials to speed up the reconstruction of the river banks that had suffered breaches at several stretches, which resulted in the floodwaters entering scores of villages in the riverine mandals, besides hitting hard the farmers who had taken rabi crop cultivation in a big way and the aquaculturists.

Work on the the Sangam barrage was going on in full swing, the Chief Minister said, adding it would be completed soon.

Every affected farmer would be provided subsidised seed and input subsidy, he said after interacting with a group of farmers near Kovur.

Kovur MLA N. Prasanna Kumar Reddy gave an account of the damage caused in his constituency following a breach to the Kovur tank, which led to evacuation of about 6,000 people.

The Chief Minister also inspected the damaged Mulumid - Devarapalem Road.

Road works

Nellore District Collector K.V.N. Chakradhar Babu gave an account of the temporary restoration works taken up to the damaged roads and irrigation sources in the district. Vehicular traffic on the road was restored after completing the restoration work at a cost of ₹18.50 lakh, he added.

People in Bhagat Singh Colony in Nellore, who had lost all their belongings in the flash floods, poured out their woes and pleaded with the Chief Minister to come to their rescue.

“The government will not let them down,” the Chief Minister said while calming the wailing women. Those who had not received compensation of ₹2,000 were asked to visit the village secretariats concerned.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to reconstruct the damaged houses expeditiously as the low-lying areas close to the Penna river bank submerged, leading to evacuation of more than 23,000 people in Nellore alone.

Crops in 14,265 hectares, including horticultural crops in 2481 hectares, were damaged in the district, the officials said.