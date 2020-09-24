Jagan and Yediyurappa take part in ‘Sundarakanda parayanam’

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy along with his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa at Tirumala on Thursday.

Tirumala

24 September 2020 23:20 IST

They later lay stone for a choultry coming up on land leased out to Karnataka

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday took part in the ‘Sundarakanda parayanam’ be organised by the TTD at the Nada Neerajana Mandapam located opposite the main temple complex here.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, accompanied by his Karnataka counterpart B.S. Yediyurappa, took part in the hour-long parayanam, where the pundits not only recited the verses from the sacred religious text but also gave an in-depth narration of their meaning.

Spiritual programmes

The parayanam is a part of the initiative of the TTD, which has been organising a series of such spiritual programmes for the past 168 days invoking the blessings of the Lord to save humanity from the clutches of COVID-19.

Advertising

Advertising

Earlier, both the Chief Ministers offered their prayers at the hill temple.

On their arrival at the main temple complex, they were traditionally received by the priests and top TTD officials with temple honours and led into the sanctum sanctorum, where they stood in front of the main deity and offered their prayers. They also visited the sub-temples while going round the temple complex.

After the customary ‘Vedasirvachanams’, the authorities honoured both the Chief Ministers with silk ‘vastrams’ besides presented them a memento and ‘laddu prasadam’.

Later, both the Chief Ministers drove to the Karnataka State Charities, where they formally laid the foundation stone for the construction of a massive choultry. The Karnataka government had entered into an agreement with the TTD for the construction of a choultry in the 7.05 acres of land already leased out to it.

In a PowerPoint presentation, Karnataka Endowments Secretary Rohini Sindhuri not only explained the relations her government shared with the TTD but also dealt at length the design of the project taken up at a whopping cost of ₹200 crore.

After spending some time with Mr. Yediyurappa and his family members at the Padmavati guest house, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy motored down to Tirupati and left for Vijayawada.