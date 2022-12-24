Jagan and Naidu think of Andhra Pradesh only when they are in power, alleges BJP leader

December 24, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao said on Saturday that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his predecessor and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu would want Andhra Pradesh only if they were in power, and both of them had done nothing for development of the State.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Narasimha Rao said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had promised to stay in Amaravati, but he went on to propose three capitals which, in fact, amounted to decentralisation of administration, whereas the State required decentralised development.

He insisted that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy should deliver all promises made by him during electioneering in 2019 and not use the State for his personal ends.

The Chief Minister owed an explanation to the people as to what his government did for Andhra Pradesh without the cooperation of the Central government.

Mr. Narasimha Rao said few companies were coming forward to invest in the State in the absence of a congenial atmosphere, while the Chief Minister’s real estate business in Bengaluru and Hyderabad was flourishing.

The IT sector in the State had tremendous potential, but it was far from being tapped to the full extent. Andhra Pradesh’s track record in IT exports had been dismal, and there was no improvement in sight, the BJP leader said.

He further said the Central government extended financial assistance to the State as per its commitments, but it was obviously not acknowledged by the State.

The YSRCP MPs did nothing but politics all these years. At least now, the Chief Minister and his party leaders should get their act together and ensure that the State progressed by taking the opposition parties into confidence, he said.