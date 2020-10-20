Jagan and Naidu backing BJP’s anti-people policies: Sailajanath

He launches a signature campaign against the three farm Acts

APCC president S. Sailajanath on Tuesday faulted the ruling YSRCP and the Opposition TDP for competing with each other in extending their support to the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Leading the signature campaign against the three farm Acts, Dr. Sailajanath said that while the Chief Ministers of several States opposed the legislations, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu backed the BJP’s “'anti-people policies.”

Calling upon people to actively take part in the signature campaign, he said it was the Congress party that had introduced the Minimum Support Price and reached out to the farmers as and when the prices of farm produce fell below the MSP in the open market.

Leaving the farmers at the mercy of market forces would lead to more farmer suicides, he feared, and said that the country’s economy was in a shambles after the BJP came to power at the Centre because of its “corporate-friendly” policies.

Meters opposed

Dr. Sailajanath further said that the Congress party was against the YSRCP government’s decision to fix meters to farm pump-sets at the behest of the Centre as it was a step towards ending the free power scheme over a period of time.

Dr. Sailajanth later addressed the district executive meeting chaired by DCC president Chevuru Devakumar Reddy.