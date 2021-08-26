Jagan along with family leaves for Shimla

CM to celebrate silver jubilee of wedding at hill station

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, along with his family members, left for Shimla on Thursday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members reached Vijayawada International Airport at Gannavaram by road from the Tadepalli residence. They left for Chandigarh on a special flight. From there, they would reach Shimla. The Chief Minister is on a personal visit to Shimla.

It is learnt that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family are likely to stay put at Shimla till month-end. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy got married to Y.S. Bharati in 1996, and 2021 is their wedding silver jubilee year. The couple would be celebrating their wedding anniversary on August 28. No official except the chief security officer accompanied the Chief Minister.

Though the initial plan was to visit London and Paris, it was later changed due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

The Chief Minister visited Switzerland along with the family soon after the last general elections and made a trip to Israel in August 2019 after coming into power and visited Jerusalem, the holy place for Christians. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy went to the United States in 2019 for a week-long personal visit to admit his daughter to a university.