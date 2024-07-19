Jagan alleges lawlessness, demands President’s rule in Andhra Pradesh

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday paid floral tributes at the portrait of Rashid, who was allegedly hacked to death in Vinukonda, and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family.

On the occasion, the former Chief Minister demanded that President’s rule be imposed in the State.

“There is no governance in the State. Government properties were damaged at 490 places and private properties at 560 places. More than 1,000 attacks and atrocities took place. Thirty-six murders took place in the last 45 days. Unable to bear TDP torture, 35 people committed suicide. Also, more than 300 attempts to murder took place. The common man feels that the TDP leaders could attack or kill anyone and destroy the properties. Notwithstanding, the police are playing a spectator role,” he alleged.

“The YSRCP will stage a sit-in in New Delhi on July 24 to highlight the lawlessness in the State,” he added.

Taking to ‘X’, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “We will be holding a peaceful protest in New Delhi on the 24th of this month to draw the nation’s attention to the lawlessness and anarchy that have plagued Andhra Pradesh in the 45 days since the Chandrababu Naidu regime has come to power.”

“We have also sought appointments with Prime Minster @narendramodi garu and Home Minister @AmitShah garu. The new regime is trying to kill democracy in the State and @YSRCParty will not stand for it!”

‘Security slashed’

Meanwhile, the YSRCP alleged that the State government suddenly reduced the security for Mr. Jagan from the night before his visit.

“The government has removed convoy vehicles overnight. The police created obstacles at every step of Mr. Jagan’s convoy on the way to Vinukonda. They stopped the convoy at various points. The bullet-proof vehicle provided to him broke down, and the AC in the vehicle is not working, forcing him to switch to a private vehicle,” the YSRCP alleged.

