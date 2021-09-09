Jagan alerts officials over third wave of COVID-19 pandemic

‘Prepare guidelines for family doctor concept’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on ways to contain the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to be prepared with medicines that give better results without having side effects.

During a review meeting on the pandemic situation in the State on Wednesday, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the officials and the people must remain alert to the lurking danger of resurgence of the pandemic which has wrecked a havoc on the economy and killed thousands. He wanted a concerted effort to complete the vaccination drive.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to focus on bringing down the infant mortality rate (IMR), prepare guidelines for the family health doctor concept and to start postgraduate courses in new medical colleges and courses on public health administration.

He ordered that blood testing facilities should be set up at the village clinics and health data, dates of testing and treatment and medical histories made available online along with the patients’ identities.

Officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that there were 14,452 active COVID-19 cases across the State and the recovery rate stood at 98.60%. There were no active cases in the purview of 10,494 secretariats and 3,560 patients were being treated in hospitals. A total of 926 people were undergoing treatment in COVID Care Centres and 9,966 people were in home isolation.

Oxygen pipeline

Further, the officials said that 20,964 oxygen concentrators and 27,311 D-type oxygen cylinders had been made available and oxygen pipeline works had been completed in 108 hospitals.

The State government is setting up oxygen generation plants in 140 hospitals where the number of beds is more than 50 and they would be completed in a month.

So far, 2,23,34,971 people have been administered with vaccines. A total of 1,31,62,815 people have received a single dose while 91,72,156 have been administered with both doses.