Jagan accuses Naidu of revenge politics

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday criticised Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly targeting individuals and damaging the properties of those who did not vote for the Telugu Desam Party in the recent elections. He warned Mr. Naidu of a potential backlash from the public if he did not change his approach.

Speaking to the media after meeting YSRCP leader Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy at Nellore Central Jail, Mr., Jagan alleged that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was unfairly arrested on false charges. He accused the TDP of destroying statues of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy, destroying properties belonging to YSRCP supporters, and attacking people, emphasising that such actions had no place in a democracy.

He stated that the YSRCP government served the people well during its previous term and did not lose the recent elections due to anti-incumbency. Instead, he attributed the loss to the influence of Mr. Naidu’s false promises. He suggested that the Chief Minister focus on governance and fulfill his promises by implementing the proposed schemes, rather than instigating violence and creating unrest in the State. He recommended providing ₹20,000 to farmers under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, ₹15,000 to mothers of school-going children under the Thalliki Vandanam scheme, and ₹1,500 per month to 2.10 crore women across the State.

Referring to Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy case, the YSRCP president said the four-time MLA was arrested and detained on false charges as a part of vindictive politics of the TDP, and added that it was happening to YSRCP Leaders and cadre at all levels across the State. Providing details about the case, Mr. Jagan said the Karampudi incident occurred on May 14, the day after the election. Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy, with permission from the DSP, went to console families of SC community women who had suffered atrocities by the TDP, Mr. Jagan said.

He added that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy did not even enter the village. However, CI Narayanaswami filed a case against him on March 23, falsely claiming that the YSRCP leader was responsible for an attack on him that day.

Referring to other cases, Mr. .Jagan mentioned that TDP activists were involved in rigging at the Palvai Gate polling booth. Despite Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy’s efforts to contact the SP and other police officials, he received no response. Therefore, he went to the booth to prevent the rigging. He further added that Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was in jail not for this incident but on other false charges.