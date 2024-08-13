ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan accuses Chandrababu Naidu of hoodwinking people of Andhra Pradesh

Updated - August 13, 2024 08:51 pm IST

Published - August 13, 2024 08:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Naidu promised the moon to the people in the run-up to the elections but forgot about it as soon as he assumed the office, alleges the YSRCP president

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

The good work done by the YSRCP will not go unnoticed, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy tells his party cadre. | Photo Credit: File photo

YSR Congress Party  (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has alleged that every action of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was intended to hoodwink and trick the people of Andhra Pradesh. 

Interacting with the elected representatives from Madugula, Ankapalli and Chodavaram Assembly constituencies in the undivided Visakhapatnam district at his camp office at Tadepalli on August 13 (Tuesday), Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy trained his guns on the Chief Miniter.

“Mr. Naidu promised the moon in the run-up to the elections but conveniently forgot about it as soon as he assumed the office. The people were taken for a ride. Despite facing a financial crisis, the YSRCP government never came up with lame excuses,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Claiming that the YSRCP had implemented the poll manifesto in toto, the former Chief Minister said the YSRCP cadre should hold their heads high. “Every family in the State still enjoys the fruits of the good initiatives launched by our (YSRCP) government. The good work done by the YSRCP will not go unnoticed,” he said and expressed confidence that the party would regain power in the next elections.

“Despite the severe financial challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, 99% of the promises made in the YSRCP’s manifesto were successfully implemented. We (the YSRCP government) never sought excuses. We treated our poll manifesto as sacred texts,” said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.  

He lamented the discontinuation or mismanagement of key programmes such as Rythu Bharosa, Amma Vodi, zero-interest loans, Vidya Deevena (fee reimbursement), Matsyakara Bharosa, and Vahana Mitra. “The return of Janmabhoomi Committees and the neglect of crop insurance premiums have compounded the challenges faced by the people,” he said.

