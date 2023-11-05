Jagan a visionary who ushered in a social revolution, say YSRCP leaders 

November 05, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna described Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as a visionary who brought a ‘social revolution’ in the State.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP)‘s Samajika Sadhikara Yatra in Guntur on Saturday, Mr. Nagarjuna lambasted Telugu Desam Party chief N. Chandrababu Naidu for deceiving people in order to retain power.

Emphasising on a series of welfare schemes tailored to empower the BCs, SCs, STs and minority communities, he said they were previously regarded as mere vote banks, they were now considered the ‘backbone’ of Andhra Pradesh.

YSRCP regional coordinators, including Alla Ayodhya Rami Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar, Ministers Audimulapu Suresh and Ch. Venugopala Krishna, MP Mopidevi Venkataramana, district president Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and MLA Mohammad Mustafa Sheikh spoke about the Chief Minister’s unwavering commitment to investing in human capital, particularly in the marginalised communities.

After the meeting, the leaders garlanded a bronze statue of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy and then flagged off a massive rally.

On the occasion, the YSRCP leaders asserted that the slew of welfare schemes being implemented by the government, and positioned the Chief Minister as a beacon of social revolution not just in Andhra Pradesh but in the entire country.

MLA Mustafa expressed gratitude to Mr. Jagan for making relentless efforts in developing the State and for fulfilling the aspirations of his father. The Samajika Sadhikara Yatra also took place at Srungavarapukota in Vizianagaram district and at Dharmavaram in Sri Sathya Sai district.