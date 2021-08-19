Jagan, 21 others summoned by CBI special court on Sept. 22

The CBI Special Court/Enforcement Directorate Court has issued summons to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and 21 others to appear before it on September 22 in connection with the VANPIC case.

According to information, the summons have been issued to YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Y. Vijaya Sai Reddy, former Congress Minister and present MP Mopidevi Venkatramana, Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad and over a dozen companies. Former Minister and YSRCP MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao, who was the Revenue and Roads and Buildings Minister in the Congress government, has also been summoned.

Others who have been summoned before the court are: Jagati Publications Limited, Bharathi Cement Corporation Private Limited; Carmel Asia Holdings Private Limited; Silicon Builders Private Limited; Vanpic Projects Private Limited; Vanpic Ports Private Limited; Gilchrist Investments Private Limited; Alpha Villas Private Limited; Alpha Avenues Private Limited; Beta Avenues Private Limited; G2 Corporate Services Limited; Suguni Constructions Private Limited; Nimmagadda Prakash; former Special Chief Secretary in united Andhra Pradesh Mylapalli Samuel, IRTS officer K.V Brahmananda Reddy and former Special Chief Secretary Dr. Manmohan Singh.

The case relates to alleged irregularities in the Vadrarevu and Nizampatnam Ports and Industrial Corridor (VANPIC) project. The CBI had filed a 177-page chargesheet which referred to the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the VANPIC project in Prakasam and Guntur districts in Andhra Pradesh.

The VANPIC project is a result of a MoU signed among the Government of Andhra Pradesh, Ras Al Khaimah, an emirate in UAE and Matrix Enport in 2008. The project, designed to develop ports and infrastructure in Guntur and Prakasam districts ran into rough weather with allegations of forcible land acquisition and quid pro quo deals with firms owned by YSR Congress president and present Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.