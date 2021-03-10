JAC warns Union government of serious consequences

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 March 2021 01:13 IST

‘BJP and its ally JSP will be taught a lesson by people’

An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt by members of the Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee during a protest near the Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC, on Tuesday to protest against the decision of the Centre to privatise the Steel Plant.

The protesters burnt the effigy even as the police tried to prevent them. JAC chairman and CITU leader M. Jaggu Naidu warned the BJP government of serious consequences, if it went ahead with its decision. They recalled that the people had given 22,000 acres of land for the establishment of the plant. A total of 32 persons had lost their lives in the agitation for the establishment of the steel plant and 67 MLAs and six MPs had resigned to their posts in the combined State at that time.

The Prime Minister should realise that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was built following sacrifices by the people. They said that the BJP government has done injustice to the State.

The BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) would be taught a lesson by the people in the municipal polls, the JAC leaders said.

CITU leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, M. Subba Rao and Y. Raju, IFTU leader M. Venkateswarlu, INTUC leaders Nagabushanam and Eswara Rao, AIDWA leaders G. Priyanka and Kumari and YSRTU leader Dadi Satyanarayana were among those who participated.