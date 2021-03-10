JAC warns Union government of serious consequences

An effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt by members of the Steel Plant Parirakshana Committee during a protest near the Gandhi statue, opposite the GVMC, on Tuesday to protest against the decision of the Centre to privatise the Steel Plant.
The protesters burnt the effigy even as the police tried to prevent them. JAC chairman and CITU leader M. Jaggu Naidu warned the BJP government of serious consequences, if it went ahead with its decision. They recalled that the people had given 22,000 acres of land for the establishment of the plant. A total of 32 persons had lost their lives in the agitation for the establishment of the steel plant and 67 MLAs and six MPs had resigned to their posts in the combined State at that time.
The Prime Minister should realise that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was built following sacrifices by the people. They said that the BJP government has done injustice to the State.
The BJP and its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) would be taught a lesson by the people in the municipal polls, the JAC leaders said.
CITU leaders R.K.S.V. Kumar, M. Subba Rao and Y. Raju, IFTU leader M. Venkateswarlu, INTUC leaders Nagabushanam and Eswara Rao, AIDWA leaders G. Priyanka and Kumari and YSRTU leader Dadi Satyanarayana were among those who participated.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath