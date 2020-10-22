JAC urges Transco CMD to address employees’ concerns immediately

It drops plan to stage agitation for the time being

The A.P. State Power Employees’ Joint Action Committee has requested the AP-Transco CMD to immediately sort out certain critical issues faced by the power sector and not to go ahead with implementing its agenda without due consultations.

The JAC recently served a notice warning the management of resorting to agitation, but decided not to resort to such an action for the time being keeping the interests of the sector in view.

In a letter to the CMD, JAC office-bearers P. Chandrasekhar, M. Veda Vyasa Rao and B. Sai Krishna said there was unrest among the employees on the “unilateral decisions/actions” of the management, which was “using the COVID-19 pandemic situation to its advantage.”

‘Norms being ignored’

“The employee cost has been wrongly projected as 61%. There has been a consistent effort to paint the sector in poor light. The established norms, wage agreements, and protocols are being ignored,” they alleged.

The JAC demanded that the government publish a White Paper to let the people know about the financial health of the sector, and the agencies responsible for the state of affairs.

Among others, the JAC sought clarification on the quantum of rise in demand, power purchase cost, revenue realised, dues from various sources, projects pending, dues from Telangana, and the value of the properties left behind in Hyderabad, in which A.P. had a share.