JAC urges Jagan to revoke suspension of ANU students

Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee president Rayapati Jagadeesh on Sunday urged Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to ensure the immediate revocation of the suspension of four students of Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) from the hostel for supporting the agitation seeking Amaravati as the State capital.

‘Remove V-C’

The JAC, at a meeting here, demanded that P. Rajasekhar be removed as ANU Vice-Chancellor for directing the hostel authorities to initiate disciplinary action against the students – Ashirvadam, Naveen, Raju and Edukondalu on Saturday.

The JAC also demanded that action be taken against warden D. Ramachandran for issuing notices to the four students for alleged anti-government activities, and directing them to appear before the Disciplinary Action Committee on Monday.

Students from all universities in the State would resort to agitations from Monday seeking centralised capital at Amaravati, he said, and accused the ANU authorities of selectively allowing rallies in support of three capitals and denying permission for protests in support of Amaravati.