JAC urges govt. to pay full salary to employees

The Amaravati chapter of the A.P. JAC of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Retired Employees Associations has submitted a memorandum to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking the release of full salaries for May (payable in June) to all employees and the contract workers.

The JAC also wanted that orders be issued to pay the 50% deferred salaries for two months (March & April), saying that the employees were facing financial crisis.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the government had issued orders deferring the release of 50% of the salaries to all government employees and pensions to retired staff. Further, the orders were modified to exempt the health employees, police personnel and sanitation workers working in rural and urban local bodies.

Financial crisis

“All employees and contract workers are facing difficulties to make their ends meet owing to the deferment of salaries for two months. They need to pay school and college fees, electricity bills, house rents and loan instalments and etc,” said Venkateswarlu.

The JAC also pointed out that during the meeting conducted with the employees’ associations, the government had informed that 50% salary deferment would be only for a month. “However, the deferment continued for the second month, causing agony to the employees,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

He urged the Chief Minister to issue orders to release the full salaries.