Andhra Pradesh

JAC urges govt. to pay full salary to employees

Memorandum submitted to CM

The Amaravati chapter of the A.P. JAC of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Retired Employees Associations has submitted a memorandum to Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking the release of full salaries for May (payable in June) to all employees and the contract workers.

The JAC also wanted that orders be issued to pay the 50% deferred salaries for two months (March & April), saying that the employees were facing financial crisis.

JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said that the government had issued orders deferring the release of 50% of the salaries to all government employees and pensions to retired staff. Further, the orders were modified to exempt the health employees, police personnel and sanitation workers working in rural and urban local bodies.

Financial crisis

“All employees and contract workers are facing difficulties to make their ends meet owing to the deferment of salaries for two months. They need to pay school and college fees, electricity bills, house rents and loan instalments and etc,” said Venkateswarlu.

The JAC also pointed out that during the meeting conducted with the employees’ associations, the government had informed that 50% salary deferment would be only for a month. “However, the deferment continued for the second month, causing agony to the employees,” said Mr. Venkateswarlu.

He urged the Chief Minister to issue orders to release the full salaries.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 11:54:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jac-urges-govt-to-pay-full-salary-to-employees/article31618345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY