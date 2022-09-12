JAC urges A.P. govt. to implement PRC recommendations for transport staff

Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee (JAC) Amaravati has demanded that the State government must implement the recommendations of the new Pay Revision Commission (PRC) for the employees of Andhra Pradesh Public Transport Department (APPTD).

The JAC members met APSRTC Managing Director Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao on Monday and discussed the issues relating to the APTTD employees.

In a statement, A.P. JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Secretary General and APPTD Employees Union State president Y.V. Rao said that the enhanced wages along with arrears from January 2022 should be paid to 51,488 APPTD employees in September.

The new wages should also be implemented for 2,096 employees, who got promotions after January 1, 2020. The PRC should be implemented from October 1, they said.

The enhanced wages along with arrears from January 2022 should be paid as every government employee has been paid the revised salaries with effect from January 2022. In case the 2,096 employees were not paid, it would be treated as non-implementation of the PRC, they said, adding that an action plan would be announced after holding discussions with the RTC unions.