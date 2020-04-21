JAC seeks insurance cover for all staff drafted for COVID-19 duties

Leaders of the A.P. Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Employees, Teachers, Workers and Retired Employees’ Associations have urged the government to extend insurance coverage to all the employees who were drafted for coronavirus-related work on a par with the medical staff.

‘Give PPEs’

In a memorandum submitted to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday, they also insisted that masks and personal protection equipment (PPE) kits be given to everybody who was attending quarantine duties, including hospital in-charges (other than medical and sanitation wing staff) and people engaged in the door-to-door survey. They also said tests should be conducted on all those involved in the COVID-19 operations.

The memorandum, signed by JAC chairman B. Venkateswarlu, secretary general Y.V. Rao and treasurer V.V. Murali Krishna, drew the government’s attention to the fact that many employees, other than the police, medical and sanitation staff, were actively involved in the COVID-19-related services, and were equally exposed to the virus in the red and containment zones.

Pointing to the fact that there were employees of the Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Fire Services, Forest, Public Transport Department (APSRTC), Civil Supplies, and Survey departments, and village secretariat staff, among others, directly distributing food and water at the quarantine centres and also essential commodities through the Public Distribution System (PDS).

Citing the cases of a tahsildar in Anantapur and six employees of various departments who had tested positive in Srikalahasti mandal of Chittoor district, they said it had created panic among others. They said, in view of the high element of risk involved, it was imperative that all precautionary measures be taken to instil confidence in them.