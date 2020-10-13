JAC members continue stir for Amaravati as capital

‘Govt. that is indifferent to farmers’ plight has no right to be in power’

Members of the the Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (APS-JAC) in the district staged a demonstration in front of the Prakasam Bhavan here on Monday demanding retention of Amaravati as the one and only capital of Andhra Pradesh.

The JAC members came in a big procession to the Church Centre raising slogans against the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government and demanding that they drop its three capital move.

Speaking on the occasion, All India Kisan Sabha national vice-president Ravula Venkaiah said it was unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party Government did not take into consideration the sacrifice made by farmers who had parted with their precious land, for building a capital for the State divided in an unscientific manner without a capital.

TDP Ongole Lok Sabha constituency unit president N.Balaji questioned the need for three capitals for a small Sate which was now struggling to overcome bifurcation blues including huge un-bridged revenue deficit.

Andhra Pradesh Rationalists Association president N.Venkata Subbaiah felt that a government that was indifferent to farmers who have been agitating for the last 300 days had no moral right to be in power.

Activists of the Communist Party of India(CPI), CPI(M), CPI(ML) also expressed solidarity with the agitating farmers and civil society organisations.