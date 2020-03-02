JAC flays police for disallowing it to hold meeting against CAA

Kurnool

02 March 2020 09:11 IST

‘It is nothing but clamping down on freedom of expression’

The Adoni JAC, which is spearheading the agitation against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR), has criticised the police for denying it permission to organise a public meeting at Adoni in the district on Sunday.

Addressing the media here, the JAC members accused the police of clamping down on freedom of expression.

“We approached the Adoni DSP seeking permission 14 days ago. On Saturday, the police denied us permission stating that Section 30 is in force in the town,” the JAC members said.

The JAC members, however, asserted that they would continue with their efforts to spread awareness among people on the three issues.

Special Correspondent in Anantapur writes: The Left parties demanded that the Centre repeal the CAA and desist from implementing the NRC and the NPR. Flagging off a bus yatra here, they vowed to spread awareness on the “draconian laws.” CPI(M) district secretary V. Rambhupal, along with CPI district secretary D. Jagadeesh, said that Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan would address a public meeting at the Government Junior College here on March 9 against the CAA.