JAC condemns petition by employee association

VIJAYAWADA

24 April 2021 00:09 IST

Andhra Pradesh Amaravati JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu took exception to suggestions made by Government Employees’ Association president Rama Suryanarayana to the government regarding taking over the buildings of employee associations.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Venkateswarlu said that Mr. Suryanarayana should clarify what ‘understanding’ he has with the government. “He never fought for the PRC nor regarding the problems faced by employees. But now he is asking the government to take over employee association buildings. Mr. Suryanarayana is requested to withdraw his petition to the government in this regard. Else, the employees would go on an agitation and fight for their rights,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising