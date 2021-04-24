Andhra Pradesh

JAC condemns petition by employee association

Andhra Pradesh Amaravati JAC chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu took exception to suggestions made by Government Employees’ Association president Rama Suryanarayana to the government regarding taking over the buildings of employee associations.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Venkateswarlu said that Mr. Suryanarayana should clarify what ‘understanding’ he has with the government. “He never fought for the PRC nor regarding the problems faced by employees. But now he is asking the government to take over employee association buildings. Mr. Suryanarayana is requested to withdraw his petition to the government in this regard. Else, the employees would go on an agitation and fight for their rights,” he said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 24, 2021 12:10:10 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/jac-condemns-petition-by-employee-association/article34396896.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY