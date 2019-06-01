JAC asks RTC management to drop plan to downsize staff

Leaders of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) of the trade unions in the A.P. State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) on Friday reiterated their demand that the management roll back policies that they alleged were aimed at downsizing the staff.

Addressing the media after releasing the poster on the charter of their demands at the Employees’ Union office at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS), JAC convener P. Damodar Rao said the public sector transport undertaking had accumulated debts and losses to the tune of around ₹6,300 crore.

Vacant posts

Though the management had admitted that the workers were not responsible for the huge losses and attributed it to factors such as frequent hike in diesel price and declining demand for Palle Velugu buses operated in the rural areas, it had not filled the 11,000 vacant posts of employees who had retired after bifurcation of the State in 2014.

He accused Vice-Chairman and Managing Director N. V. Surendra Babu of implementing the policies that were aimed at laying off nearly 4,000 of the existing 53,000 staff. JAC co-conveners Ch. Sundaraiah and V. Varahala Naidu said if these policies were not reversed, the workers would be forced to resort to an indefinite State-wide strike from June 13. Mr. Damodar Rao demanded that the government allocate funds to the tune of ₹3,000 crore to the RTC in this year’s budget to help the organisation tide over its financial crisis.

Retirement age

He said the government must take up the responsibility of plugging the annual revenue losses of the RTC till it came back on the rails, increase the employees’ retirement age from 58 to 60 years, give representation to the union in the RTC Board and initiate effective measures to curb illicit operation of buses by private operators, besides fulfilling the 27 demands included in the strike notice.