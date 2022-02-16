IVF lab inaugurated in veterinary university

The newly-constructed In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) laboratory at Sri Venkateswara Veterinary University (SVVU) campus was inaugurated by TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy on Wednesday, in the presence of Executive Officer K.S. Jawahar Reddy and Vice-Chancellor V. Padmanabha Reddy. The TTD has funded to the tune of ₹3.80 crore for developing the lab.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the TTD’s contribution towards the lab was aimed at increasing the milk yield from indigenous cows and enhance the scale of preparation of ‘Prasadam’ under the TTD’s prestigious programme ‘Govinduniki Go Adharitha Naivedyam’, which commenced last May.

“Everyday TTD requires 3,000 litres of milk from native breed cows, but we are currently receiving only 500 litres. We need to improve the milk produced from desi cows to meet our requirements and hence this move to increase yield through embryo technology”, he explained. The move is expected to increase milk production per cow from the present 5-6 litres to 10 litres.

TTD Joint Executive Officer V. Veerabrahmam, SVIMS Director B. Vengamma and others were present.