It’s YSRCP all the way in Kurnool

It wins all nine ULBs; TDP bags two corporation wards

The YSRCP swept the elections in all the nine Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the district for which counting concluded on Saturday.

In the Kurnool Municipal Corporation, for which elections were held after more than a decade due to court cases, a YSRCP candidate, B.Y. Ramaiah, won by a record 2,066 votes margin in a Backward Classes (general) seat. He is likely to be elected Mayor on March 18.

The YSRCP had projected him as the mayoral candidate ahead of elections. He had unsuccessfully contested from Nandyal Lok Sabha seat in 2014 on the Indian National Congress ticket and refused other party nominated posts later.

The TDP won 8 of the 52 wards, while 41 went to the YSRCP and three Independents came out victorious. The YSRCP had won in two wards unanimously.

Out of the 302 wards in the district, elections were held for 225. The YSRCP won 256 ward member seats, TDP 23, BJP three, CPI one. Independents numbering 10 also emerged victorious.

While Kurnool Municipal Corporation has 52 wards, the number of wards in the municipalities are as follows: Nandyal (42), Adoni (42), Yemmiganur (34), Dhone (32), Nandikotkur (29), Atmakur (24), Allagadda (27), and Guduru Nagar Panchayat (20).

AIMIM loses

While the BJP won two seats in Allagadda and one in Guduru, the CPI(M) drew a blank. The CPI too had to contend with just one seat in Dhone. The AIMIM nominees had contested from 27 municipal wards in the district, but lost all of them despite their MP Asaduddin Owaisi campaigning in the district.