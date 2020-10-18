‘It’s up to the CJI to take a decision on CM’s letter’

The issue merits a serious look at higher levels of judiciary, say BBA members

A few members of the Bezawada Bar Association (BBA) and the YSRCP Legal Cell have observed that the Chief Minister’s letter to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), accusing Justice N.V. Ramana, a judge of the Supreme Court, of influencing justice delivery in the Andhra Pradesh High Court should not be treated as a personal matter.

“An inquiry into it is a must for the sake of transparency and accountability in the system. It’s up to the CJI to take a decision,” they said while addressing the media here on Sunday.

“Some lawyers’ associations and Bar councils in the country are commenting on the issue when the matter merits a serious look at higher levels of judiciary,” said BBA member B. Raghava Rao.

“Advocates’ associations should take care of the lawyers’ welfare and desist from meddling with the functioning of the system to be in the good books of a few officers,” said O. Gavaskar, another advocate. He also took objection to a few members of the BBA finding fault with the Chief Minister writing a letter to the CJI.

Gag order on media

“The gag order issued by the High Court restraining the media from covering any news on the FIR filed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) against a former Advocate-General in the alleged land scam in Amaravati and the order staying further probe into the case are nothing but taking the system into one’s hands,” said Ch. Sai Ram, a member of the BBA.

“We are not against any officer. But there should be a discussion on the gag order and the stay order,” he added.

BBA members T. Mahesh, Nagaraju, Yadala James, and K. Venkateswara Sharma were present on the occasion.