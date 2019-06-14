It’s time to introspect, Naidu tells cadres

TDP national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the party’s defeat in the elections was baffling.

The TDP government had overcome the crises one at a time and did its best for the welfare of the masses, notwithstanding the debilitating impact of the revenue deficit that stood at ₹16,000 crore five years ago and other issues that cropped up post bifurcation. However, it should move forward by rectifying the lapses that brought its downfall, Mr. Naidu observed.

Vote share

Addressing a State party meeting here, Mr. Naidu said the TDP had won five elections and lost four since its formation in 1982, and the cadres should take the latest debacle in their stride.

Pointing out that though the party lost the recent elections, it garnered a substantial vote share, which bore testimony to the fact that people still reposed faith in the TDP, he said. The party should, however, introspect on what went wrong and be accountable to those voted for it and the people at large, he added.

‘Attacks on partymen’

Mr. Naidu said there was a spurt in the attacks on TDP workers after the YSRCP came to power. More than 100 incidents were reported in the last three weeks. The party should take necessary action to thwart the attacks, he advised the partymen, and announced a financial assistance of ₹5 lakh each to the kin of the TDP activists allegedly killed by those owing allegiance to the YSRCP. He demanded that the government bear responsibility for the killings.