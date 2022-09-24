It’s time for a secular front to topple Modi government: Sitaram Yechury

The CPI(M) general secretary demanded that Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy should make it clear whether he intended to join the secular forces in the fight against the autocratic regime of PM Modi or extend tacit support to the BJP-led ruling coalition.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury stressed the need for a secular front to topple the Modi government, saying that India was never in such dire straits in the 75 years of its independence and warned that unless the anti-BJP forces came together, the country would be doomed.

He demanded that Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy should make it clear whether he intended to join the secular forces in the fight against the autocratic regime of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or extend tacit support to the BJP-led ruling coalition.

Also, the Andhra Pradesh CM should fight for the State’s legitimate claim to Special Category Status which had been promised on the floor of the Parliament and for implementation of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014 in letter and spirit.

Addressing a public meeting as part of the CPI(M’)s nationwide Desa Rakshana Bheri in Vijayawada on September 24, Mr. Yechury said the economy had been in a shambles for the last seven years and there were no signs of its revival largely because of the policies of the Modi government, notably demonetisation and the introduction of GST, and the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said bank loans taken by the corporate sector to the tune of ₹11 lakh crore were waived off by the Modi government, which also gave tax sops amounting to ₹2 lakh crore. Unemployment was so rampant that people stopped searching for jobs while the Centre was not filling 10 lakh and odd vacancies in various Departments.

A huge number of industries, especially small enterprises, had to be shut down due to COVID-19 and on the other hand, the steep rise in prices made the people’s lives miserable.

In stark contrast, Gautam Adani could become the world’s second richest person only after Mr. Modi came to power and a subsidy of ₹80,000 crore was given to Vedanta Group for mining business in Gujarat. Private companies were so important for the Modi government, which was selling away even profit - making PSUs.

Mr. Yechury said the BJP was able to form governments in several States in spite of losing the elections, either by luring or intimidating the MLAs. Raids by the CBI or the Enforcement Directorate were part of its [BJP] political game. This sort of power grabbing happened in Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and some north eastern States.

There were relentless attacks on Muslims and Christians and the number of heinous crimes against women increased by an alarming 20%. The Constitution itself was under attack, Mr. Yechury said, calling upon Opposition parties to emerge as a secular alternative to the BJP.