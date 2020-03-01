It’s raining pensions in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh Government has reportedly distributed 37.5 lakh pensions on the first day of March on Sunday. Designated volunteers distributed the pensions at the door steps of beneficiaries. This is the second month in a row after the government had introduced the system of delivering pensions at the the beneficiaries’ doorsteps.

The process began at 6 am on Sunday, and by 8 am, 26,20,673 pensions were distributed. The government provides social welfare pension to about 60 lakh persons amounting to ₹ 1,384 crore every month.

Hi-tech verification

Under the system, 50 volunteers were deployed to every 50 houses. Digital mapping, Iris, face recognition systems were adopted while distributing the pensions. Volunteers were given training and cash in advance to distribute the pensions. Special arrangements were made for areas that have no network facility.

Further, the government had increased the pension amount to ₹ 2,250 from ₹ 1,000 and further allocated ₹ 15,675.2 crore for the year towards the programme. It has further modified the existing eligibility criteria under YSR Pension Kanuka to ensure that the benefit reaches eligible persons and all sections of the society.

More under dole

Under the Old Age Pension (OAP), Widows, Weavers, Toddy Tappers, Fishermen, Single Women, Traditional Cobblers and PLHIV (ART Pensions ) categories an amount of ₹ 2,250 every month is being provided. Further, ₹ 3,000 per month as Disabled Pension, and ₹ 5,000 to ₹ 10,000 per month as CKDU/Dialysis Pension is being given. Moreover, the minimum age limit to be eligible for old age pension (OAP) has been reduced from 65 to 60 years.

With the increase in pensioners, the number of beneficiaries has gone up to around 60 lakh this year, which is nearly 10 per cent of the estimated poulation of the State.