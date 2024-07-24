GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

It’s official: Andhra Pradesh govt. undoes name change of NTRUHS to YSRUHS

Published - July 24, 2024 09:39 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
A view of the premier medical institution in Vijayawada. Established by N.T. Rama Rao in 1986, the university’s name was changed from NTRUHS to YSRUHS by the YSRCP government in 2022.

A view of the premier medical institution in Vijayawada. Established by N.T. Rama Rao in 1986, the university’s name was changed from NTRUHS to YSRUHS by the YSRCP government in 2022. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday renamed Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) located in Vijayawada city to its earlier name of NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). The enabling legislation — Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2024 — was passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar moved the Bill and it was supported by TDP MLAs Gadde Rammohan, K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and C. Aravinda Babu and BJP’s Kamineni Srinivas and V. Parthasarathy.

On the occasion, Mr. Satya Kumar said it was N.T. Rama Rao who founded NTRUHS, but unfortunately ‘NTR’ was removed from the name of the university. This reflected the narrow mindset of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stated.

Also, the name change caused great difficulty to lakhs of medical students who passed out of the university as it was ‘NTRUHS’ in the official records during their study but their certificates were issued in the name of ‘YSRUHS’, he stated.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP government had changed the name of NTRUHS to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences with effect from October 31, 2022.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / medical colleges

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.