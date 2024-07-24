It’s official: Andhra Pradesh govt. undoes name change of NTRUHS to YSRUHS

The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday renamed Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences (YSRUHS) located in Vijayawada city to its earlier name of NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS). The enabling legislation — Dr YSR University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2024 — was passed in the Legislative Assembly.

Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Y. Satya Kumar moved the Bill and it was supported by TDP MLAs Gadde Rammohan, K. Raghu Rama Krishna Raju and C. Aravinda Babu and BJP’s Kamineni Srinivas and V. Parthasarathy.

On the occasion, Mr. Satya Kumar said it was N.T. Rama Rao who founded NTRUHS, but unfortunately ‘NTR’ was removed from the name of the university. This reflected the narrow mindset of the former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, he stated.

Also, the name change caused great difficulty to lakhs of medical students who passed out of the university as it was ‘NTRUHS’ in the official records during their study but their certificates were issued in the name of ‘YSRUHS’, he stated.

It may be recalled that the YSRCP government had changed the name of NTRUHS to Dr YSR University of Health Sciences with effect from October 31, 2022.