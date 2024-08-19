It’s now time to focus on ‘Speed of Doing Business’, CM tells CEOs

Thinking ahead of the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ in which Andhra Pradesh has created a record of sorts in the past, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has now laid emphasis on ‘Speed of Doing Business’.

Addressing a roundtable conference of the chief executive officers (CEOs) of various firms having base at Sri City here on Monday, August 19, he called upon the captains of the industry to focus their vision on taking Andhra Pradesh ahead.

“Since 2015, we have been ranked No.1 in Ease of Doing Business, but it is time now to focus on the ‘Speed of Doing Business’ to truly elevate our industrial landscape,” he said, amid a thunderous round of applause.

Known as an industry-friendly Chief Minister, Mr. Naidu called it a pleasure to interact with the CEOs who, he said, played a crucial role in job creation and economic growth.

“You contribute to the economy by driving industrial success, thus helping the government run welfare schemes and contributing to the State’s overall development. The NDA government aims at achieving zero poverty, for which the industries play a substantial role by creating wealth to uplift the economy,” he noted.

While welcoming the industry to invest in Sri City, the Chief Minister highlighted its strategic location, availability of skilled workforce, proactive governance and industrial incentives offered by the government. He expressed satisfaction at the remarkable progress Sri City had made since its inception and lauded it for playing host to 200 companies representing 30 countries.

Global industrial hub

Mr. Naidu accused the previous YSRCP administration of neglecting investments and leaving untouched significant issues like pending industrial incentives, infrastructure gaps and irrational policies that hindered growth. He assured the industry stakeholders of addressing the same, besides offering to rationalise taxes and bring out a new industrial policy.

The Chief Minister laid stress on making A.P. the leader in product-perfect manufacturing and promoting Telugu entrepreneurs globally. “Let us work together to bring down the cost of production and create an integrated logistics and infrastructure network to make Andhra Pradesh a global industrial hub,” was his clarion call.

On their part, the CEOs congratulated Mr. Chandrababu Naidu on his resounding victory in the recent Assembly elections and expressed their keenness to work under a government known for its ‘industry-friendly’ approach.

