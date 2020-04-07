It’s not the time to playpolitics: Health Minister

Minister for Medical and Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas has requested the Opposition parties not to make an issue out of the COVID-19 control and relief measures and instead come out with constructive solutions to support the government.

Mr. Srinivas, who reviewed the situation along with Deputy Chief Minister S.B. Amzath Basha and Cabinet colleagues Buggana Rajendranath Reddy (Finance) and Adimulapu Suresh (Education) here on Tuesday, said 304 out of 3930 samples tested positive and the rest turned out to be negative.

“Even the positive tested negative in subsequent rounds and some were discharged too,” he observed. The government was taking due precautions and all necessary steps to control the spread of the pandemic and it is not proper for the parties to play politics at this crucial hour.

Delhi meet links

The Minister observed that only 27 had tested positive out of the 402 patients who had undergone investigation in Kadapa district. All the coronavirus cases in the district have their roots in the Delhi Tablighi Jamaat event, he pointed out.

Collector Ch. Hari Kiran explained that the district machinery had quickly isolated the Jamaat returnees.