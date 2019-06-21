The State unit of the BJP on Thursday tweeted that the four TDP MPs joining the saffron party was just a beginning, and many more leaders would follow suit. “This will make the BJP emerge as a strong alternative in A.P.,” the party said. BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana re-tweeted the party’s national working president J.P. Nadda’s message, wherein he announced that four TDP members of the Rajya Sabha – Y.S. Chowdary, C.M. Ramesh, T.G. Venkatesh and Garikapati Mohan Rao – crossed over to the national party.
It’s just a beginning: BJP
