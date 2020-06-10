It’s ‘Jagan maya’, says Naidu

TDP national president N. Chadrababu Naidu has dubbed ‘Jagananna Chedodu’ as a scheme aimed at betraying the Backward Classes (BCs).

In a virtual interaction with the party leaders on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu said, “The scheme is nothing but Jagan ‘maya’ (illusion). The YSRCP government is lying through its teeth.”

Earlier, the government said the scheme would be extended to all, he said. “Now, it is saying that the scheme is applicable only to those who have shops. There are 5.5 lakh Nayee Brahmins in the State, but assistance is given only to 38,000,” he said.

‘Deserving families left out’

“There are huge cuts in benefits for lakhs of deserving families. It is giving an assistance of ₹10,000 each under the scheme and, at the same time, recovering 10 times the amount in the name of power bills. The TDP government had provided power free of cost to salons,” Mr. Naidu alleged.

Similarly, only 1.25 lakh of 13 lakh tailors and 82,000 of 15 lakh Rajakas got the assistance, he said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is tricking the people with blatant lies. The government has diverted ₹4,000 crore under the BC Sub Plan. BC reservation has been brought down by 50%,” he added.