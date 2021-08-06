It’s incorrect to blame govt. over Amara Raja Batteries issue: Roja

CHITTOOR

06 August 2021 23:31 IST

‘Naidu politicising it, unmindful of the violation of PCB norms by the unit’

Nagari legislator R.K. Roja on Friday said it was unethical on the part of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu to blame the State government for the Amara Raja Batteries reported move to shift its base to Tamil Nadu.

Addressing the media here, Ms. Roja, who was former APIIC chairperson, said that the A.P. Pollution Control Board (APPCB) had issued notices to 54 industrial units in the State, directing them to comply with the parameters of pollution control.

“Unfortunately, Mr. Naidu has chosen to make it a political issue, unmindful of the safety of the lives of human beings and pollution caused to air, water and land in the surroundings of the factory,” Ms. Roja said.

The State government was never opposed to the functioning of factories as long as they complied with with the APPCB norms, she said, and added that the government never wanted the Amara Raja factory to close down its unit in the State.

‘Adhere to HC directive’

Ms. Roja asked the management of the factory to adhere to the A.P. High Court’s directions on pollution control and keep in view the public interest involved.

Earlier, accompanied by her husband Selvamani, Ms. Roja met District Collector M. Hari Narayanan and discussed issues related to pending, ongoing and proposed works in the Nagari Assembly constituency.